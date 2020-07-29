This past weekend, “Godfather of grime” Wiley went on a horrible antisemitic rant for nearly 10 hours, which was apparently directed at his ex-manager, John Woolf, who has since parted ways with the artist.

Now, in an interview with Sky News, he has apologized for “generalizing” about Jewish people after being banned from social media. He insists, “I’m not racist,” though his tweets, which have all been deleted, would tell a different story. (You can still read the remnants of the tweets in our earlier coverage here.)

“My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people,” he says. “I want to apologize for generalizing, and I want to apologize for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic.”

“I’m not racist, you know. I’m a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that.”

Facebook and Instagram both deleted the music star’s accounts for “repeated violations” of their rules, though Twitter took a little longer to respond to a litany of reports.

BBC writes, “When asked what he would like to say to his fans, he responded angrily saying fans were fickle and, at 41, he was no longer ‘current’ and was at the end of his career.” If that wasn’t true before, it is now.

via BBC | Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA