Part of the appeal behind deadmau5‘s live performances is the amount of technological innovation he crams into all of his hardware and software. With each new iteration of a live show, he’s pushing the boundaries with new programs, new designs, and more. But, one thing that has stayed constant is OSC/PILOT, and now it’s being made available to the public.
The software has been a part of deadmau5’s live show since 2013, testing it on the road as a vital part of his shows both on stage and at front of house. Essentially, it’s a customizable workspace that gives you infinite possibilities to communicate with any DAW that uses MIDI.
Features for OSC/PILOT:
Make beautiful UIs in minutes
– Simple drag interface means laying out a new UI takes no time at all.
– Multiple workspaces allow for different UIs to be used from within one project.
– Multi-Touch fully supported. Drive the UI with as many fingers as your touch display supports.
Supports sending and receiving OSC (Open Sound Control) data
– Send OSC data to control other applications and devices that support OSC
– Control visual applications such as TouchDesigner, vvvv, Resolume, VDMX, Notch etc.
– Receive OSC data from external sources to drive the content currently shown in the UI
Supports sending MIDI.
– Connect to devices directly plugged into the computer
– Send MIDI to other computers and applications using network MIDI tools.
– Control Ableton Live, bitwig and other audio applications using your own custom UI.
OSC/PILOT retails for $49.99 and can be purchased at oscpilot.com, it supports Windows 8.1 and 10.
Check out the demo from deadmau5 below.
