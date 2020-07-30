Part of the appeal behind deadmau5‘s live performances is the amount of technological innovation he crams into all of his hardware and software. With each new iteration of a live show, he’s pushing the boundaries with new programs, new designs, and more. But, one thing that has stayed constant is OSC/PILOT, and now it’s being made available to the public.

The software has been a part of deadmau5’s live show since 2013, testing it on the road as a vital part of his shows both on stage and at front of house. Essentially, it’s a customizable workspace that gives you infinite possibilities to communicate with any DAW that uses MIDI.

Features for OSC/PILOT:

Make beautiful UIs in minutes

– Simple drag interface means laying out a new UI takes no time at all.

– Multiple workspaces allow for different UIs to be used from within one project.

– Multi-Touch fully supported. Drive the UI with as many fingers as your touch display supports.

Supports sending and receiving OSC (Open Sound Control) data

– Send OSC data to control other applications and devices that support OSC

– Control visual applications such as TouchDesigner, vvvv, Resolume, VDMX, Notch etc.

– Receive OSC data from external sources to drive the content currently shown in the UI

Supports sending MIDI.

– Connect to devices directly plugged into the computer

– Send MIDI to other computers and applications using network MIDI tools.

– Control Ableton Live, bitwig and other audio applications using your own custom UI.

OSC/PILOT retails for $49.99 and can be purchased at oscpilot.com, it supports Windows 8.1 and 10.

Check out the demo from deadmau5 below.

Photo via Rukes.com