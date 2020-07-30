RÜFÜS DU SOL have been championing Lastlings via their Rose Avenue label since their first song with them in November 2018. Now, the trio are taking on their song “No Time,” only their third remix to date, following previous reworks of Foals’ track “The Runner” and ODESZA’s “It’s Only.”

It’s a beautiful song that reflects RUFUS’s own sound and the influence that Rose Avenue has had on Lastlings, all coming together in one brilliant package.

“A few years ago when we first met Josh and Amy, they played us the demo for ‘No Time’ among others – we loved it – that bunch of demos was one of the things that pushed us to start the label we’d been talking about for a long time. We’re stoked to be able to put our spin on an already incredible track!” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Listen to the remix below!

Photo via Rukes.com