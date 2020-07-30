All artists have been treating their time in quarantine differently. Some have still been releasing music like crazy, some haven’t, some have done every live stream they could, others have been more selective or done none at all — there’s no one way to make it through these crazy times, and when you take everyone into account, there’s no “one size fits all” solution.

Both Alison Wonderland and Getter have remained relatively quiet throughout quarantine since it began in March, at least as far as releases and performances have gone. Alison has had one release since March, though it wasn’t with her as a principle artist. Getter’s last release was in February 2020.

Now, within the last 24 hours, both of them have revealed they’re individually working on new music. Alison says it will be coming soon, and Getter says he’s sitting on 9 IDs.

These are certainly two artists whose music is worth waiting for, stay tuned for more info!

there will be new music from me soon — ALISON WONDERLAND #blacklivesmatter (@awonderland) July 30, 2020