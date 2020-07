The last time we saw DJ Snake and Malaa go B2B was in the Pink Tent at HARD Summer 2019. It was hot, and way, way too cramped to the point that many who wanted to see the set weren’t able to.

Thankfully, for some, we’re in a time where virtual concerts are the norm and we need not worry about capacity.

At 2pm PST, DJ Snake and Malaa are going back-to-back and no matter how long it lasts or what vibe they go in, we’re excited to be along for the ride.