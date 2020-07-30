In keeping with their tradition of enlisting international collaborators, Disclosure once again team up with Fatoumata Diawara on the newest single from their forthcoming ENERGY album, “Douha (Mali Mali).” Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence first teased the song during their April Boiler Room session, live from isolation, and fans have been asking for it ever since. A sonic exploration of impressive proportions, “Douha (Mali Mali)” transports listeners from the dancefloor of collective memory, over continents to distant lands, to languish in ecstatic escape from the dire straits around us.

Diawara, who featured on the duo’s GRAMMY-nominated 2018 single, “Ultimatum,” sings in celebration of her birthplace and urges all Malians to be proud of their country.

The breathtaking video, directed by Mahaneela, encapsulates this concept in full. Mahaneela said, “Right now, all over the world, we’re going through an incredibly strange time. I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through. People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings.”

Listen/watch below! Set for August 28 release, ENERGY will also be available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Pre-order HERE.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando