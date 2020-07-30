Around two weeks ago, Elon Musk teased an “indoor/outdoor rave space” on the roof of his new Tesla “giga” factory in Berlin. Earlier today, he said, “Sure could use a good rave. What’s your favorite techno.” Which is about as boomer a tweet as you could imagine.

Now, Tiësto is putting his hat in the ring to “put a drive-in party together for everyone who drives a Tesla.”

Sure could use a good rave

What’s your favorite techno — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Goodmorning @elonmusk Shall we put a drive-in party together for everyone who drives a Tesla ? 🎉🎉🎉 — Tiësto (@tiesto) July 30, 2020

While plenty of drive-in shows have been held successfully during quarantine, others have caused issues. Drezo announced he’d come down with COVID-19 after a show in Arizona with Seven Lions, and The Chainsmokers are in really hot water at the moment for their show in the Hamptons.

That being said, Berlin has only recorded 9,000 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic, and only 223 deaths. So objectively, it’s doing better than the US at handling and containment — maybe a drive-in rave there, properly socially distanced, of course, wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Photo via Rukes.com