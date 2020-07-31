EXIT Festival just announced some massive acts for its 20th anniversary event in 2021.

On the heels of its cancellation, EXIT organizers have unleashed phase one of the lineup. With the vast majority of music festivals across the world on hold, this gives dance music fans something to look forward to.

The newly announced lineup includes DJ Snake, David Guetta, Tyga, and Boris Brejcha (and here’s the kicker) a rare set from Eric Prydz b2b Four Tet. Plus, plenty more to be announced — because, again, this is just the first phase.

EXIT is set for July 8 – 11, 2021 at the landmark Petrovaradin Fortress in Serbia. See the teaser below for the full lineup thus far.

We’re so ready for festival season.

EXIT 20th Anniversary