Electric Zoo is going hard in 2021.

The post below details an all-new getaway music festival experience, dreamt up especially for EZoo fam. It’s 5 days and 4 nights of an all-inclusive getaway in Cancun with pool parties and special guests, club takeovers and block parties. Of course, we have to wait until next April — but it sounds well worth the wait.

Electric Zoo shares:

We’re going hard in 2021 with BIG shows and NEW experiences. First up – EZoo Adventures: Cancun Edition. Imagine if the music and feel of EZoo married a Dream Beach Vacation, and made a baby. Well, #EZooFam, that baby is here.

And, get this — tickets are: 100% refundable if the trip is cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19. We got you.

Packages start at $699 with hotel, music, events, food and beverages all included. Just $20 to reserve your spot now.

Electric Zoo: Cancun Edition

Photo via aLIVE Coverage on behalf of www.electriczoofestival.com