Lollapalooza Chicago may be cancelled for 2020, but the festival is going digital with some super special sets! On the live stream today are Alison Wonderland, G Jones B2B Eprom, YehMe2, and ZHU. While the festival is re-airing old sets, all of the EDM sets from tonight are going to be certified fresh.
50 min of desert soul tonight pic.twitter.com/bIM8DKTiuG
— ZHU (@ZHUmusic) July 31, 2020
Doing something special tonight for the @lollapalooza livestream 👀
— ALISON WONDERLAND #blacklivesmatter (@awonderland) July 31, 2020
extremely happy to let you all know @eprombeats and i put together a little b2b set for @lollapalooza 's livestream festival this weekend. set times get announced wednesday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3nysvRE3mG
— G JONES (@gjonesbass) July 27, 2020
the first time i played Lolla was the first year they did Perry’s stage and i got to watch that stage progress as my career progressed. tonight will be the 6th time i’ve played Lolla and trust.. you’re not gonna want to miss this set! 9:25PM PST TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1qzZtnLj1e
— HTML PAPI (@yehme2) July 31, 2020
It’s Day 2 of Lolla2020💥 Tune in tonight at 5pm CT, exclusively live on @YouTube: https://t.co/FrQb4sCFwH pic.twitter.com/koIztpb2YV
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 31, 2020