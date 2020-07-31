Lollapalooza Chicago may be cancelled for 2020, but the festival is going digital with some super special sets! On the live stream today are Alison Wonderland, G Jones B2B Eprom, YehMe2, and ZHU. While the festival is re-airing old sets, all of the EDM sets from tonight are going to be certified fresh.

50 min of desert soul tonight pic.twitter.com/bIM8DKTiuG — ZHU (@ZHUmusic) July 31, 2020

Doing something special tonight for the @lollapalooza livestream 👀 — ALISON WONDERLAND #blacklivesmatter (@awonderland) July 31, 2020

extremely happy to let you all know @eprombeats and i put together a little b2b set for @lollapalooza 's livestream festival this weekend. set times get announced wednesday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3nysvRE3mG — G JONES (@gjonesbass) July 27, 2020

the first time i played Lolla was the first year they did Perry’s stage and i got to watch that stage progress as my career progressed. tonight will be the 6th time i’ve played Lolla and trust.. you’re not gonna want to miss this set! 9:25PM PST TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1qzZtnLj1e — HTML PAPI (@yehme2) July 31, 2020

Check out the sets below!