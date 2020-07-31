It’s the beginning of a new chapter for Gryffin…

His last new original was only three months ago, but it looks like we could be entering the next album era for the multi-instrumentalist producer, who dropped his debut album, Gravity, in 2019.

The new song, “Cry,” is with legendary vocalist John Martin, known for his work with Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, and Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash. It’s a beautiful song with Gryffin’s guitar and Martin’s wondrous voice — together, it works splendidly is an instant hit.

Check out “Cry” below!