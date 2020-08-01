deadmau5 has kept consistently busy throughout quarantine and he’s not letting up — catch him in rare form this month.
The majority of his recent appearances during the lockdown have taken place online, only existing in a virtual space. However, later this August, the legendary DJ/producer will headline a drive-in show, also featuring Manzone & Strong (in real life).
Drive-in shows are under heavy scrutiny right now, especially following the viral story of The Chainsmokers’ show in the Hamptons last weekend, despite multiple drive-in shows already going down successfully. Deadmau5 says, “yes, this is about having some fun, but please rest assured the team have been working hard to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced event.”
It all goes down at Toronto’s City View drive-in on August 15th.
See details below and please stay safe.
deadmau5 Drive-In
hey Toronto, the boss has been chatting with the city mayor… and we’re happy to let you know we’ve got a small drive-in show booked in for Friday, August 14th! yes, this is about having some fun, but please rest assured the team have been working hard to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced event. tickets will go on-sale this coming Monday August 3rd, and for more info on all the health and safety measures please visit: cityviewdrivein.com. excited 😛 [ticket link in stories]