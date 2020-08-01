deadmau5 has kept consistently busy throughout quarantine and he’s not letting up — catch him in rare form this month.

The majority of his recent appearances during the lockdown have taken place online, only existing in a virtual space. However, later this August, the legendary DJ/producer will headline a drive-in show, also featuring Manzone & Strong (in real life).

Drive-in shows are under heavy scrutiny right now, especially following the viral story of The Chainsmokers’ show in the Hamptons last weekend, despite multiple drive-in shows already going down successfully. Deadmau5 says, “yes, this is about having some fun, but please rest assured the team have been working hard to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced event.”

It all goes down at Toronto’s City View drive-in on August 15th.

See details below and please stay safe.

deadmau5 Drive-In