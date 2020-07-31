BPM Festival: Malta has officially announced it will forgo its 2020 installment following heavy public pressure and look forward to next year. Now that the vast majority of music festivals have canceled around the world, this comes as no surprise.

BPM Festival: Malta was set to take place over September 11 – 13, which may have seemed reasonable at the beginning of quarantine. However, considering the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has not let up reasonably enough, BPM is the latest event to not move forward this year. Doctors and nurses threatened industrial action if the events were allowed to go ahead and more than 15,000 people signed an online petition demanding that they be cancelled.

The Mediterranean’s BPM Festival: Malta woulda have welcomed the music community with open arms for three days and nights of incredible music and parties.

