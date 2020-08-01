At the beginning of the pandemic, plenty of festivals postponed until fall 2020 in the hopes that it wouldn’t last as long as it has. Now, with projections that festivals won’t be returning until 2021 at the earliest, those who postponed are catching up and rescheduling. Elements Festival, which originally postponed from Memorial Day Weekend 2020 to September is now planning on Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

In their statement to ticket holders, they note that — like every other festival under similar circumstances — tickets for 2020 will be honored for 2021 or 2022. Refunds will also be available for those that request.

Also in the statement, they share that the majority of what would have been this year’s lineup has been reconfirmed for 2021, plus some “HUGE” new acts. After all, some artists have managed to keep up and actually do better in the midst of the pandemic, and it would be a shame to not feature them when they deserve it.

Check out the full statement below.

Photo via Elements