It’s official — EDC Las Vegas is postponed until 2021.

Headliners have been hanging on the edge of their seats, anticipating this news for weeks, even months. So, why the wait? Pasquale Rotella explains:

Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to. The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today. Regardless, I’m proud of our team for continuing to believe & work so hard throughout the process.

Insomniac’s fearless leader also shares in the post below:

Insomniac has been built on never giving up. We’re already working hard on next year’s show & we’ll be back with more energy than ever for our 25 Year Celebration. Until then— Peace, Love, Stay Positive & I’ll See You Under the Electric Sky!

Electric Daisy Carnival returns May 21 – 23, 2021 to celebrate 25 years. 2020 passes, including camp EDC and shuttles, will be honored at next year’s event.

See the full statement below.

EDC Las Vegas 2021