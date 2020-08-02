Lake of the Ozarks is making headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons.

An EDM show went down over the weekend at the popular Missouri hot spot — and from the looks of the footage, masks were not required, nor were social distancing restrictions enforced. Considering the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, this event series has undoubtedly put its attendees at risk of contracting/spreading the virus.

No specific acts or organizers are mentioned in a TMZ article that exposes the high-risk party, but Twitter has wasted no time calling out Borgeous for headlining the event. In addition, we can clearly see from the description on the official Lit Lake Facebook page that organizers Rehydrate Parties and Shady Gators failed to mention masks, social distancing, or really any safety measures whatsoever:

Get ready for an event like the Lake has never seen. Borgeous will be headlining LIT LAKE at Lazy Gators on Saturday, August 1st. Additional sets will be played by HODJ, Maximus, US2, and Slumbr Party. Doors will open at 6pm. This event is strictly 21+. Tickets and VIP cabanas available at www.litlake.com



Almost sounds like we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, huh?

To be fair, there is one post on the discussion tab that attempts to address safety measures, which could easily be missed by anyone seeking information on the page:

Despite there being no capacity restrictions, we are still only operating at 50% capacity for this event to allow for social distancing. This is an entirely outdoor venue.

We have an entire paramedic team we hire that conducts non-contact thermal checks of every person including staff. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will be denied entry

Every person attending receives a free personal bottle of hand sanitizer at the entrance and is encouraged to use.

A “Clean Team” of 3 individuals are constantly cleaning high traffic areas and restrooms throughout the entire duration of the event.

Masks are encouraged but not required as there is no state mandate requiring such.

It should be noted, Adventure Club were originally set to play Lit Lake and dropped out.

The Chainsmokers also recently came under fire for their packed drive-in show in the Hamptons. The NY Department of Health has since launched an investigation into the event.

Next on the Lit Lake schedule is Cash Cash. Even if the show is canceled, tickets are non-refundable. Can we just not do this right now?

Watch below.

Damn apparently the @BorgeousMusic show in Lake Of The Ozarks popped off last night with 0 masks and 0 social distancing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KddqwgaMNl — NORF (@norfdog) August 2, 2020

