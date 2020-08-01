The UK will be waiting longer than expected for the return of live music.

A new report details an official extension issued directly by the government. Under which, indoor live performances won’t be able to take place until at least August 15th, a couple of weeks after the August 1st target date.

In addition, pilot crowds won’t be able to be welcomed back into sports venues or conference centers. Such events, as well as concerts, are considered high risk in spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) provides a statement:

Music Venue Trust and the network of grassroots music venues across the UK are saddened but not surprised to hear that live music events planned from Saturday 1st August in response to government advice must now be cancelled.

Since May 2020, Music Venue Trust has repeatedly informed the government that live music events in grassroots music venues would be extraordinarily difficult to stage, not economically viable, and at risk of being cancelled at short notice during the current pandemic.

Stay tuned — because the August 15th date could be pushed back yet again at a moment’s notice.

Here’s the 5-stage roadmap via BBC:

Stage One – Rehearsal and training (no audiences and adhering to social distancing guidelines)

Stage Two – Performances for broadcast and recording purposes (adhering to social distancing guidelines)

Stage Three – Performances outdoors with an audience plus pilots for indoor performances with a limited distance audience

Stage Four – Performances allowed indoors/outdoors (but with a limited distanced audience indoors)

Stage Five – Performances allowed indoors/outdoors (with a fuller audience indoors)

Source: BBC