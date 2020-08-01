Carl Cox and classic cars? Say no more!

The London Motor Show has tapped the techno head for a music and motor experience like no other. The only thing is, we’ll have to wait until 2021.

The London Motor Show shared via its official Facebook page:

Boom! Some pretty exciting news dropping today as we announce a partnership between Carl Cox & London Motor Show as we mix RPM and BPM!

Running 16-18 July 2021 at Evolution London, Battersea Park in London, expect to see Carl on the decks AND behind the wheels. CAN. NOT. WAIT.

The show’s chairman Alec Mumford extends his welcome to Cox:

Having an association with Carl and [his] team is amazing. Aside from his legendary status behind the decks, he is also a petrol head through and through. He’ll be bringing a selection of his vehicles as well as showcasing Carl Cox Motorsport, which participates strongly in drag, side car, motor vehicle, and motorbike racing.

If you came here for the music, check out a snippet below from a recent set by the legendary Carl Cox.

Get tickets here!

H/T: Dancing Astronaut