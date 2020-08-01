Before “Closer,” The Chainsmokers had “Roses,” sure, but they weren’t the mega superstars they could have been without the release of that epic collaboration with Halsey. “Roses” is sitting pretty with 750m plays on Spotify, but “Closer” has 2.5 billion on YouTube and 1.8 billion on Spotify — the definition of a game-changing hit.

The single came out four years ago, July 29. At the time, we wrote that it was their “biggest song yet.” Little did we know how far it would go. It broke the Billboard record for the most weeks in the Hot 100’s Top Five with a stunning 26 weeks. And then it kept going until 32 weeks… The song also broke the record for most weeks at #1 on the Top Dance/Electronic chart, beating Avicii record for “Wake Me Up,” which lasted for 26 weeks at No. 1 in 2013 and 2014.

Even today, “Closer” is a mainstay in college party playlists across the nation. Listen to it again below.

Photo via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival