Two weekends ago, Tomorrowland brought their legendary festival to the virtual stage and it was one of the best productions we’ve seen, IRL or online. This past weekend, Lollapalooza took some new sets and some festival highlights and presented a live stream for fans of the festival from around the world. Now, Creamfields is going virtual with over 40 artists on this August Bank Holiday weekend — August 28-30.

The festival promises “some of the best sets from Creamfields over the last few years including exclusive never seen before headline sets” — it’s unclear if this means they’ll be acquiring new sets for the digital stream or if they’ll be sharing some sets that were never before televised. We’ll find out soon enough as one of the biggest EDM festivals in the world to rival EDC, Tomorrowland, and Ultra prepares to go virtual.

Check out the lineup for their 2021 edition here.

This August Bank Holiday weekend, we will be bringing Creamfields live to your living room! We've curated an line up featuring over 40 artists, picking some of the best sets from #Creamfields over the last few years including exclusive never seen before headline sets pic.twitter.com/nV3CyOzIb9 — Creamfields (@Creamfields) August 3, 2020

Photo via Anthony Mooney