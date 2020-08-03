This year, the latest version, VirtualDJ 2021, promises to forever change the way DJs mix: using advanced algorithms and the power of today’s computers, it allows DJs to work on the fly with the various components of their tracks (vocals, instruments, kicks, hi hats, etc) in real-time to create new mash-ups, remixes and transitions. In other words, you can take stems from tracks and manipulate them on the spot.

These huge developments mark the first time since the 1960s that a new technology in the DJing world is not merely making things easier, but brings a real change and opens the door to new ways of mixing that were simply not possible before.

As a company, VirtualDJ has been revolutionizing the digital DJing world since 1996 and continues to do so today. The industry standard software is used by pro DJs and music enthusiasts all around the world to mix whatever music they see fit. With more than 150 million downloads to date, it is the most popular DJ software on the planet and is famous for its numerous technical innovations.

VirtualDJ has already been praised by plenty of world famous DJs such as legendary DJ champ Qbert, and David Guetta who all love the ease with which they can “try” new remix ideas with this new technology. Not to that, both regular club and bedroom DJs can also perform much more interesting transitions and mixes than ever before thanks to VirtualDJ 2021.

VirtualDJ is free to use for non-commercial use, and costs $19/month for professional use.

More information on www.virtualdj.com