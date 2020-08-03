With virtual concerts all the rage right now, The Weeknd is readying for a virtual concert experience inside the wildly popular video sharing app, TikTok.

In-game concerts have been happening throughout quarantine in Fortnite and Minecraft, while live streams have taken over on Twitch, YouTube, and even Facebook and Instagram — and TikTok is getting in on the action, too.

Unlike TikTok’s typical video content, the Weeknd will appear as a digital avatar for this special performance. The worldwide star promises an interactive and immersive “cross reality experience” — and it’s all for a great cause.

The Weeknd shares in a post: First time experience. Enjoy and also support the Equal Justice Initiative for racial equality on the Tiktok app.

Despite President Trump’s vow to ban TikTok from the US as recently as this past weekend, Microsoft is in talks to purchase the US branch of the service to prevent a total ban. RSVP to The Weeknd Experience here. It all goes down this Friday.

See the 2-second teaser and more details below.

The Weeknd Experience

The Weeknd will perform in a virtual TikTok concert on August 7thhttps://t.co/9mqfZco2yo pic.twitter.com/NPhO0lfwH9 — The Verge (@verge) August 2, 2020