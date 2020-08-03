People gathered by the thousands over the weekend in Berlin to protest coronavirus (COVID-19)-related restrictions.

The so-called End of the Pandemic – Day of Freedom protest took place at Brandenburg Gate on Saturday, August 1, as citizens gathered to boycott restrictions mandated by the German government.

Approximately 20,000 people were in attendance. Although the protest was described as peaceful by some, over 130 people were reportedly arrested and dozens of police officers injured.

According to a post on social media, protestors chanted — “We are the people. We are fed up. Stop with the lies. Today marks the end of the pandemic.”

Social distancing guidelines in Germany currently require people to maintain 1.5 meters of space and masks are mandatory in public spaces. However, Berlin police said the vast majority of protesters did not adhere.

In 24 hours, Germany reported 955 new cases of the coronavirus, according to the country’s disease control and prevention organization, the Robert Koch Institute. It’s unclear if the large gathering played part in the spike.

See some of the photos and footage from the protest below.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands protest peacefully in Berlin against #COVID19 restrictions in Germany. Protesters chant "We are the people. We are fed up. Stop with the lies. Today marks the end of the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/K9gtTtqPd7 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 1, 2020

People are no longer willing to accept unscientific #lockdown measures. If you want to live in irrational fear, lockdown, don’t send your kids to school, that is your choice to make… Thousands march in Berlin, Germany to protest #COVID19 restrictions:https://t.co/XKSeHQSqGX — Daniel Levitt (@daniellevitt22) August 1, 2020

Sources: CNN, BBC