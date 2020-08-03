Last month, an ambitious festival called Rave Family Block Fest attempted the impossible with a massive Minecraft virtual music festival featuring over 900 artists and 65 stages. The endeavor turned out truly too big to implement successfully, and it received harsh feedback across the internet. Now, Mat Zo’s label Mad Zoo has teamed up with MSI and Hospital Records to bring “Hospitality In The Void” to the world of Minecraft.

While user patience for Minecraft festivals might have been tested during RFBF, the fact that this is only one day and assisted by tech company MSI should make this infinitely better. Not to mention Mat Zo successfully held a Minecraft festival back in May, as well.

“We partnered up with Hospital Records and MSI, took all the experience from our first show, incorporated your awesome feedback, experimented with wildly different stage concepts, built a visual effect system that is taking things to the next level, and packaged it all up into a musical Minecraft experience you won’t forget!”

Check out the announcement and sneak peek of visuals below!

We teamed up with @MadZooEvents and @HospitalityDNB to bring you HOSPITALITY IN THE VOID! This 10-hour virtual music festival will be taking place on Aug 22! We'll be giving away tickets & some MSI gear! 🥁🎶🎧 Tickets: https://t.co/gf8gZuQGvs Giveaway:https://t.co/igEocalLaL pic.twitter.com/vDa9LLpVgm — MSI Gaming USA (@msiUSA) July 30, 2020

Here’s a sneak peak of our visuals and lighting for #hospitalityinthevoid pic.twitter.com/Gl0YNfKHce — Mad Zoo Events (@MadZooEvents) August 3, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com