First Roblox, now Fortnite! The popular battle royale game is heating up with a brand new soundtrack from Monstercat.

The new in-game “Radio Yonder featuring Monstercat” playlist in Battle Royale mode allows fans to stream 20 tracks from the label.

The compilation includes over an hour worth of music from Slushii, Habstrakt, Dion Timmer, Sullivan King, Pegboard Nerds and more.

It’s all part of the game’s new Joy Ride update. Check out all the vehicle options from Epic Games here.

Listen to Radio Yonder featuring Monstercat here: http://monster.cat/radioyonder