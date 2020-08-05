Apple Music is keeping the Tomorrowland dance party going and bringing the most international music event on the planet into your daily mix. Starting today, Apple Music subscribers can revisit some of the biggest live DJ sets from the successful, two-day electronic dance music festival that featured sets from over 60 different artists and drew in roughly 1 million people virtually from around the world. Tomorrowland is one of the leading and most inspiring electronic dance music festivals on the planet, uniting more than 200 nationalities and all the major DJs in one magical place.

Apple Music subscribers can hear live mixes from the festival’s first all-digital edition, with the complete sets in their entirety from Charlotte De Witte,VER:WEST, Jack Back, Paul Kalkbrenner, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Joris Voorn, Patrice Bäumel, Robin Schulz, Gryffin, Lost Frequencies, Alan Walker, Claptone, Armin Van Buuren, NGHTMRE, EDX, Netsky, Laidback Luke, Oliver Heldens, Nervo, Yellow Claw, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Cat Dealers, Timmy Trumpet, DJ Licous, Yves V and more.

Stream the live DJ sets from around the world and check out more Tomorrowland mixes HERE.