Rezz and Grabbitz dropped their chart-topping song “Someone Else” four months ago. Now, the song is getting a remix from past Rezz collaborator Underoath and it sounds AMAZING.

The short preview Rezz shared is just 30 seconds but it already draws us in with new vocals atop Grabbitz’ and a heavy guitar riff that is indicative of the band’s heavier rock style. It’s also good to hear that Grabbitz’ original vocals aren’t done away with completely, as his contribution in the song is a huge part of what made it so wildly popular and accessible.

This remix is out Friday, so stay tuned!