It’s honestly crazy to think that Joji has such a strong music career now, considering where he started. But, that being said, he’s on his way to the release of his second artist album, NECTAR, out September 25. Today, his newest single, “Daylight” with Diplo, is out.

“Daylight” is a pretty sad song with melancholic lyrics and a contrasting upbeat melody. Joji is able to perfectly bring that duality out in his voice, and with Diplo’s help on production, there’s a lot going on between the indie singer/songwriter vibe and the A-List producer cleanliness in the mix.

With the video also in play, you get an ever deeper look into the meaning and background behind the track. It’s raw and sad, but also sort of self-defeating at the same time.

Joji’s second album, NECTAR, is out September 25. Listen to the fourth album since, “Daylight” with Diplo, below.

Joji & Diplo – Daylight [Lyrics]

[Verse 1]

Wide awake, gettin’ half past zero

It’s gettin’ heated, so I leave the windows open

(Leave the windows open)

Preoccupied with the late night B-roll

Right now, laying here alone is Heaven

(Here alone is Heaven)

[Pre-Chorus]

And I’ve been a hero, helpless

I’m in Hell

And I’ve cried up and down in these hallways

Blamed myself

[Chorus]

Bad luck, I don’t wanna be home at midnight

Sun’s up, I don’t really wanna fight the daylight

I don’t care if you moved on

I’m not layin’ in bed with a fucked-up head

I’m not layin’ in bed with a fucked-up

[Verse 2]

Sun-dried on the backyard patio

Drunk eyes ’cause I didn’t give it a home run

Yeah, yeah

You’re hiding on the FM radio

I sing along just to sing my thoughts at someone

Yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

And I’ve been a hero, helpless

I’m in Hell (I’m in Hell)

And I’ve cried up and down in these hallways

Blamed myself

[Chorus]

Bad luck, I don’t wanna be home at midnight

Sun’s up, I don’t really wanna fight the daylight

I don’t care if you moved on

I’m not layin’ in bed with a fucked-up head

I’m not layin’ in bed with a fucked-up