NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead dropped their first and only collaboration, “Frontlines,” with GG Magree, all the way back in 2016. But now the three have finished up a new collaboration and the hype is real.

The collaboration was revealed by NGHTMRE with a simple tweet: “New collab with @zedsdead finished.”

New collab with @zedsdead finished — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) August 5, 2020

Nothing else about the collab has been revealed, not a name or release date or any potential features. And yet, with just a single tweet, our excitement is still at a fever pitch. Stay tuned for more information on this as it comes!