Announced just days ago, the Creamfields House Party lineup is here with a bunch of fan-favorite sets as well as never-before broadcasted sets, as well!

On the lineup are a bunch of top-tier acts from across the spectrum (minus some bass music) from the likes of Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Deadmau5, Hardwell, The Blessed Madonna, Duke Dumont, Fatboy Slim, Galantis, Jamie Jones b2b Green Velvet b2b Patrick Topping, Oliver Heldens, Tchami, Tiësto, and more.

It all goes down August 29-30 at creamfields.com/houseparty. Don’t forget to tune in!

Our MASSIVE #CreamfieldsHouseParty lineup is here! 🔥 With donations to mental health charity @MindCharity pic.twitter.com/NzOXxm8STI — Creamfields (@Creamfields) August 5, 2020

Photo courtesy of Creamfields