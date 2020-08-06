Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2021 are officially on sale now.

The festival was postponed from May to October in 2020 and it’s taken up until this past week for Insomniac to postpone the October edition. (Read Pasquale’s statement here.) Now, passes for May 2021 are available for just a $10 deposit.

Of course, all of this assumes that COVID-19 is under control in the US by next year. And it could be — there are still 9 months between now and May 2021. The question is whether the US will hunker down and really take this virus seriously, or if it will continue to thwart recommendations from medical professionals and throw renegade parties that end up spreading the disease further.

More information about the virus continues to surface week by week and a vaccine might even be available in early 2021, but there are certainly a number of unknowns right now.

Secure your EDC 2021 passes below, if you want; or if you feel more comfortable, wait until more information is available. At just $10 deposit, you’re not losing a whole lot to secure your spot.

#EDCLV2021 is ON SALE NOW! 🌼🎡 Grab your passes for just a $10 deposit & join our 25 Year Celebration Under the Electric Sky May 21+22+23! 🌈 🎟✨Secure yours now for the lowest payment possible → https://t.co/x1ldL2XmfA pic.twitter.com/jtViwLIw95 — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) August 6, 2020

Photo by Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events