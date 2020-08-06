Spotify’s new “track IDs” are co-curated playlists by the world’s leading DJs along with Spotify’s editorial team, allowing listeners to discover tracks from some of their favorite DJs. Available globally, these playlists were created in response to one of the most frequent questions DJs get asked during their sets, “track ID, anyone?”

The “track IDs” will provide DJs with a platform to easily share the tracks they would play in their sets, while allowing them to connect with their fans in a way they haven’t been able to do so before. Notable DJs Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Dixon, Green Velvet, Honey Dijon, Marcel Dettmann, MK, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Shy FX, Todd Terry, & more launched their playlists, which will be updated on a weekly basis. Additional playlists will be launched at a later date.

“It’s no secret the tracks I play are usually unreleased from whichever sounds I’m into at the time. Right now with the usual game on hold, this playlist feels quite personal. Of course there are the floor fillers in there, some from prior lockdown, some that never have been tested on a dancefloor. But I’m more curious to gauge the listeners’ response to the underdogs.“ – Dixon

“This playlist shows what I would play from intimate venues to the big stages of festivals, I hope you’ll enjoy!” – Amelie Lens

The “track IDs” can be found exclusively on Spotify here.

The Dance/Electronic hub, available globally, was revamped earlier this summer to feature ten new sub-categories to help listeners best discover the genre and connect with the DJs and music they love the most, including: DJ (housing all DJ-related content as well as all track IDs playlists), House, Techno, Electronica & Chill, Bass, Disco, Trance & Progressive, Mood, and Workout, as well as companion Podcasts that dive into the genre. The hub serves as Spotify’s one-stop-shop for Dance/Electronic music fans.

