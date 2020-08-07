Marshmello is as controversial a figure in EDM as he is a force for positivity everywhere else. Gaming, cooking, music, and now children’s education… the saccharine masked figure has done it all, and conquered every facet along the way.

Today they proudly announce the launch of their newest entertainment initiative, Mellodees, a musically-driven video property. Mellodees will feature Dee the musical robot with music produced by Marshmello, and promises to deliver relevant messages and energetic music for the preschool set and their millennial parents to enjoy.

“Over the past year, we’ve been diligently working on merging electronic music with educational content for children,” said Moe Shalizi, Founder and CEO of The Shalizi Group (TSG). “Positive and inspiring content is critical, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when children’s screen time is at an all-time high. Blending our creativity and passion for innovation, The Shalizi Group and Marshmello proudly present Mellodees, which aims to fill a gap in children’s programming.”

Mellodees launches globally with the quintessential “ABC’s Song,” followed by other favorites such as “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Twinkle Twinkle” and “Wheels On The Bus.”

“We are starting with a fun twist on the classic nursery rhymes to introduce Mellodees and the characters,” added Hildi Snodgrass, CFO of TSG. “And then our goal is to expand into original music and storylines later this year, with an eye toward toys and other consumer goods in 2021.”

This isn’t content aimed at Marshmello’s current fans or even the current generation of EDM listeners, but toddlers. And while the goal is clearly to educate, Snodgrass’ comment makes it apparent that it’s also a brilliant opportunity to grow the Marshmello brand and monetize it toward parents who might not know anything about EDM or its culture.

Mellodees will reveal new music and videos each week on all DSPs, beginning July 10, 2020. Parents can find more information at Mellodees.com.