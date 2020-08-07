It’s finally here! One of Party Favor’s most anticipated new tracks, his remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is finally out. He’s been teasing the single for a long time and even debuted the track during his set for his Party Favor Presents: This Is Isolation festival last month, but due to the genre, many wondered who it was even by.

Now, the emotive remix is finally out and it’s a breath of fresh air. Though Netsky has his own bootleg that has its own distinct flavor, Party Favor’s is noticeably more heavy-handed. The Weeknd’s original ethereal voice is perfectly intact up until the drop when it descends into a punchy flurry of bass and drums.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com