This past weekend, Borgeous performed at Lit Lake, a venue in Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Directly following massive backlash of The Chainsmokers’ concert in the Hamptons, the show could not have come at a worse time for the image for the EDM community. However, Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski is defending the crowds.

“We were worried – we thought two weeks after that [Memorial Day weekend] our counts are going to go up,” Murawski told Fox 4. “But they didn’t at all.”

According to New York Post, “Missouri saw more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday alone, [Fox 4] reported. And there were at least 1,200 new cases Tuesday, according to state health officials. But the three counties bordering the lake together have fewer than 500 cases out of more than 55,000 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Still, even some 180 miles away in St. Louis, County Executive Sam Page, a doctor, “said this week that some cases in his county have been traced back to the lake,” Fox 4 reported.

As for why the issue wasn’t handled by the police…

“Social distancing is not a crime, and therefore, the sheriff’s office has no authority to enforce actions in that regard,” Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms said in a statement posted to his office’s Facebook page. He said state health officials would be responsible for enforcing COVID-19 rules.

Gov. Mike Parson is still encouraging residents to observe social distancing, wear a mask and wash their hands. “We need EVERYONE to take COVID-19 seriously, no matter how old you are,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Lit Lake had more shows planned, but now it seems their Facebook page has been removed.

Screenshot via TMZ