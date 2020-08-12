Kaskade’s residency rate has been exposed as part of his lawsuit against KAOS Nightclub — and it’s well over six digits.

The club infamously shut down rather abruptly last November. This left DJs, including Kaskade, unable to perform at the venue and out of their lucrative contracts. KAOS Nightclub in Las Vegas reportedly lost $50 million in the process, and now Kaskade is suing to make up for his losses.

The superstar DJ, real name Ryan Raddon, had 37 shows remaining of his 2020 residency when the club went under, which amounted to $7.95 million. That roughly breaks down to around $215K per gig — hence the lawsuit, filed back in December.

Those kind of figures are difficult to fathom now, with the vast majority of the industry at a standstill. However, Kaskade and his lawyers believe they have a case for how things went down well before the quarantine ever happened.

Lawyers for FP Holdings, which runs The Palms, request that Kaskade turn over proof of any makeup income earned during the period when his gigs were cancelled, as well as any communications he had with competing venues.

Kaskade’s team, on the other hand, deems this to be “overbroad and unduly burdensome” — “on the grounds that it calls for the production of documents that are not relevant to the claims or defenses of any party and it is not reasonably calculated” to uncover any “admissible evidence.”

The venue disagrees, and asserts “that any damages Plaintiffs seek should be offset by performance fees [Raddon)] earned from other shows [his team] were able to book (or through reasonable diligence could have booked) during the subject time period once they terminated the agreement.”

Read more via Billboard.

Sources: Billboard, Magnetic Mag | Photo via Rukes.com