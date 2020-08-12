It’s Game Time with your favorite artists on Pandora.

The platform has launched a brand new series featuring exclusive playlists from artists who also happen to be avid gamers. The connection between music and gaming has always been there, but it’s more prevalent than ever.

Game Time features fresh playlists from Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Borgore, Gryffin, The Glitch Mob, Tokyo Machine and more. Their inspiration ranges, with energy-driven soundtracks perfect for your next gaming session.

Pandora shares in a statement — “Over the past few months more than ever, video games have served as a comforting form of escape, constant entertainment, and way to connect with others in the community.”

Explore all the Game Time playlists here and search for your favorites here via Pandora.

Photo via Rukes.com