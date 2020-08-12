Seven Lions has been super active during quarantine, with plenty of live streams to keep fans old and new interested. But now, he’s teaming up with Insomniac for his biggest stream yet: a 2-hour set filmed at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

The set is going live this Saturday, August 15 from 6-9pm PST. Gem + Tauri will be providing the opening set.

Insomniac’s teaser below doesn’t show off any footage from the event, but given the Gorge’s own natural beautiful setting and Seven Lions’ iconic visuals and energy, you can bet that you won’t walk away disappointed. Add it to your calendars and remember to tune in this Saturday!

Photo via Rukes.com