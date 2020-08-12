Six years ago, we received Worlds. Looking back on the seminal album from Porter Robinson now, it wasn’t something that he merely released, it was a gift. Over the course of twelve tracks, Porter invited us into his world and we made it our own. From the kaomoji to the unique visual live show, everything over the next few years would be devoted to developing the Worlds… world.

The album’s lead single, “Sea of Voices,” was released on March 3, 2014. It was unlike anything Porter had previously released, let alone anyone else. Its beauty was unmatched, and from the moment fans finished the song, they were already heavily invested in the world that he was creating. Following that up with “Sad Machine” and then “Lionhearted” were just cherries on top of an already full sundae.

“Flicker” was the final single from the album, a song that showed off a funkier side of Porter Robinson. Beginning with the childlike, modulated Japanese vocals and bouncing bassline, and transitioning to a blissful sonic atmosphere, it gave further depth to the album and what to expect.

When fans finally got their hands on the full project six years ago, August 12, it was a listening experience unlike anything else. And when the live tour began… forget about it.

Relive this legendary album, one of dance music’s finest, below.