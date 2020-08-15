It’s already been five years since Dillon Francis blessed us with This Mixtape is Fire — and it still bangs!

The 7-track release casually brought together some of the biggest names in dance music. Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Kygo, Chromeo, Bro Safari, Party Favor — and, oh yes, the master of Moombahton himself, Dillon Francis.

With the dance music industry as fast paced as it is, a mixtape with this kind of staying power is quite the accomplishment. Tracks like “Bun Up the Dance” and “Coming Over” featuring James Hersey are still making waves a half a decade later.

“Damn happy 5 year anniversary This Mixtape is Fire…” the producer shares on social media — “all i have to say is….5 years later and still fire.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Time flies when you’re having fun and Dillon is a prime example. Just listen.

Dillon Francis – This Mixtape is Fire