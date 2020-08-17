It’s already been a year since Illenium dropped his third studio album Ascend and evolved into his fullest form yet.

The Ascend album became an instant fan favorite and sparked an entire tour, hitting up Red Rocks, Madison Square Garden, and everywhere in between. We were also proud to honor the release as one of our Top 10 Albums of 2019, coming in at #5 only due to such a strong year of other albums.

Ascend delivered one incredible production after another, including “Take You Down,” “Good Things Fall Apart” with Jon Bellion, “In Your Arms” with X Ambassadors, and many more. Each cut exposed a little more of the Illenium project with intense, burning passion.

Just recently, the producer released a collection of edits straight from the Ascend tour. Now fans can revisit those moments any time they so desire.

Relive the album again and again here.

Illenium – Ascend

Photo via Rukes.com