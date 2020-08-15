Zedd and Jasmine Thompson struck gold with their collaboration “Funny” earlier this year, and now they’re back to deliver a stripped down version that makes us fall in love with it yet again.

Whatever could be said about Zedd’s transition from “EDM” to pop, his abilities as a songwriter are still undeniable. Working with Jasmine on his latest single, and then sharing an acoustic version, makes it more apparent than ever. The song, even without its flourishing production and synths, sounds just as beautiful as ever.

Listen to the new stripped version of “Funny” below!

Photo via Rukes.com