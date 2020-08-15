After teasing her edit of Porter Robinson just yesterday, Rezz has officially dropped her remix of “shehealseverything” and it’s insanely deep.

There’s still plenty of Porter’s original sound and vibe to be appreciated, but it has a 100% live Rezz show feeling. With a more midtempo rhythm and slight edits to the pacing and synths, Rezz has transformed “shehealseverything,” which was already a monster tune in Porter’s sets, into a monster of her own.

Check it out below!



Photo via www.prolophoto.com