Earlier this week, Seven Lions teased an all-new two-hour set filmed at one of the most gorgeous music venues in the world: The Gorge in Washington.
The set is going live today Saturday, August 15 from 6-9pm PST. Gem + Tauri will be providing the opening set.
Check it out below!
Photo via Rukes.com
