Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are being celebrated as the top Big Room artists of all time on Beatport.

When you think Big Room, it’s only natural to think Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. If they’re not busy taking over music festival main stages, they’re cranking out Big Room energy at every opportunity.

They share in a joint statement below:

WOW- turns out we’re the #1 Big Room Dance artist in the last year and ALL-TIME on @beatport / Thanks @beatstats for sharing this! We’ll be giving away some more free music on Sunday as a big THANK YOU to all you guys for the support

The iconic duo is followed up by Hardwell, Martin Garrix, W&W, Blasterjaxx, Nicky Romero, KSHMR, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto and Steve Aoki.

Huge congrats to Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and all the other top Big Room artists!

Explore the genre and get free music via DV&LM here.