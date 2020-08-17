Months ago, before COVID-19, Pendulum were on a run of live shows — their first since 2010/2011 and since their glorious return at Ultra Music Festival in 2016. During these shows, they played a bunch of fan favorites, but also introduced a new song, “Nothing For Free.”

For months, the single has lived on YouTube via live fan videos without issue. But now, according to a post on Reddit, copyright claims are now showing up for some videos. Copyright claims are nothing new to YouTube, but in this case, it’s the timing that’s of interest.

Why now? Could it be that Pendulum are preparing to release “Nothing For Free”?

Someone in the comments on the thread also said they were hit with a claim for another new single, “Driver,” but a different person said they hadn’t gotten one yet.

So take this with a grain of salt. Like rumors of a new Skrillex album, these rumors of new Pendulum releases coming soon are hazy — but we always remain hopeful.

Photo via Rukes.com