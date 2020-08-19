CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G. pays homage to the legendary rapper through his newly produced “Big Poppa” (House Mix).

It’s part of a bigger project, Ready to Dance, an entire album dedicated to reimagining Biggie’s hits. The project is a play on words, as CJ rephrases Biggie’s debut studio album, Ready to Die and transforms it for the dance floor.

Wallace explains of the new venture:

This process has been an enlightening wake-up call and an adulting experience for me. We always force ourselves to think bigger and more creatively about my Dad. When it came to his music, it was the same thing [as electronic music], not using vocals, but really thinking about his spirit and the emotional connection that his music gives to his fans. Ready to Dance allows us to create a new foundation for experiencing his music and other legendary musicians. This is what Frank White is about, cross-genre collaboration with artists, musicians, and producers to re-imagine the past for a new generation.

If you love Biggie, you may or may not love the “Big Poppa” (House Mix), co-produced by CJ Wallace, Jonathan Hay, Sarah Rush, and Willie Mack. Listen here and let us know what you think.

A portion of the proceeds will go to THINK BIG.

Frank White & Jonathan Hay – Big Poppa (House Mix)

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images