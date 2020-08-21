DJ Snake’s massive summer hit “Trust Nobody” has already gotten a couple of stellar bass and bass house remixes from Valentino Khan and Habstrakt, respectively. Now, it gets the true house remix it needed from none other than Malaa.

Of course, DJ Snake and Malaa have had a close working relationship and friendship for years, so it’s no surprise he called upon one of his closest friends to give this diddy a four on the floor shakedown. The result is dark, wompy, and pulse-pounding. The heavily warped synths are the perfect accompaniment to the harsher clips of synths from the original left in for texture. And the way he bends the vocals to match the rhythm is impeccable.

If you’ve been waiting for a solid house remix to this massive bass tune, look no further. Malaa has you covered. Check it out below!

Photo via Jonathan April for Insomniac Events