Netsky has blessed us this day, dropping the second single from his forthcoming album, Second Nature. If you’ve listened to any of Netsky’s recent live stream performances, you’ll certainly recognize “Mixed Emotions” with Montell2099.

Vibey and smooth, this wonderfully liquid drum & bass tune is a side that we rarely see from Netsky. Though he’s well at home and versed in many styles of drum & bass, liquid isn’t frequently among them. “Mixed Emotions” is smooth like butter with impeccably mixed vocals and a sound that evokes the feelings the track title alludes to.

Beginning today, you can also pre-order Second Nature, which we now know is out October 30. It will have 18 tracks, including collaborations with Becky Hill, Sub Focus, Rudimental, Darren Styles, Hybrid Minds, Urban Dawn, and more.

Check out “Mixed Emotions” below!

Photo via Fille Roelants for Tomorrowland Winter