For years Eric Prydz has kept fans anticipating an unreleased single commonly known as “Nopus” — and now it’s finally coming.

Similarly to his iconic 2015 release “Opus,” the ID fans have named “Nopus” tends to play toward the end of his performances — like here, during this epic finale at EDC Las Vegas 2016 (watch).

Although “Nopus” may or may not be the official name of the track (we’re guessing not), the man himself has verified “it’s coming” — and that’s all that really matters.

Most recently, Prydz dropped his “Breathe” remix for CamelPhat and Cristoph. It’s been since 2016 that we’ve heard originals from the project.

See the confirmation tweet below and experience the magic of “Nopus” here.

Eric Prydz “Nopus ID”

it's coming.. — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) August 19, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com